Daft Punk
03 MAR

Listen: Daft Punk reveal new music in TV advert

Daft Punk are doing a great job of building hype around an album that hasn’t even been announced yet!

Last week they revealed the above image, which announced they had signed with Columbia Records, and as rumours swirl about a new album being on the horizon, the electro duo revealed the below advert on US TV last night.

It doesn’t tell us much, other than their new material seems to definitely be a bit disco-y (rumours are they have been working with Chic’s Nile Rodgers), and that their new logo is very cool.

Watch the TV ad:

Post Author: Luke Glassford

All-Noise was founded in 2010 with just one simple aim – to highlight and celebrate ‘proper music’, made by real people with real musical inspirations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *