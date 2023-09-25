25 SEP

Watch: Crystal Castles – ‘Plague’ video

Things are definitely starting to move on the Crystal Castles front as they prepare for the release of their third album at some point this year (which will probably be called Crystal Castles III). Not only have they released a promo video for their recent track ‘Plague’, they have also announced they will be unleashing a new track online tomorrow (Wednesday 26 September) called ‘Wrath Of God’.

Here’s the (slighty) disturbing video for ‘Plague’, which was directed by Ivan Grbin and features scenes from cult 80’s horror flick ‘Possession’:


Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.trukania www.trukania.com https://www.trukania.com asuransi asuransi terbaik asuransi KTA asuransi mobil asuransi rumah asuransi prudential trukania digital marketplace Freelance Services Marketplace Freelance Services Freelance Services Marketplace d-pari https://www.d-pari.com d-pari.com blogs wordpress Tools tools ecogreenpark.co.id http://www.ecogreenpark.co.id belanja online berita hari ini berita hari ini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *