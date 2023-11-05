Crooked Colours Brings You a New Song, “Do It Like You”. Listen Here:

The Australian Electronic Band , “Cooked Colours” has premiered a new song titled, “Do It Like You”. The Song was first premiered exclusively on Billboard. It will appear on the group’s upcoming yet-untitled album which is expected to be released next year(2019).

The Band comprises 3 members including, “Liam Merrett-Park”, “Leon Debaughn ” and “Philip Slabber”. They started their music career back in 2014 when they shared their debut EP titled, “In Your Bones”.

Coming to the new song, I am forced to say that the band has not produced something new. In my humble opinion, the production of Do It Like You is more like their last released single. They are still holding on to their debut album regarding the melody.

By the way, this song has got a little influence of African beat on it and also sounds like R&B. The song was written by the group during their European Tour.

Listen To The Crooked Colours’ New Song, “Do It Like You”:



Philip Slabber talk to the media bout the song and he said , “It was the first track we wrote that really encompassed the sound we were chasing for the second record.”

Cooked Colours is touring North America and Australia these days which will last till February 2019. Get you tickets Here.