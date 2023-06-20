Courteeners Album ‘Concrete Love’ – stream new song ‘Summer’

Courteeners have today announced their fourth album will be called Concrete Love and will be released on 18 August.

That’s the album artwork above, obvs, and below you can stream the first track from the album – a breezy slice of sun-soaked pop called ‘Summer’:

‘Summer’ is available as a free download for those who preorder the album from iTunes, which you can do here:

If you buy the deluxe version of the album you also get a free live recording of Courteeners’ Castlefield Bowl gigs in July 2013 (a DVD if you buy a physical copy of the album and a download if you get a digital version).

Here’s the full tracklist of Concrete Love:

01. White Horses

02. How Good It Was

03. Small Bones

04. Has He Told You That He Loves You Yet

05. Black & Blue

06. International

07. Next Time You Call

08. Summer

09. Saboteur

10. Dreamers

11. Beautiful Head

No word on what the first proper single from the album will be, but it is expected to be released online sometime in July.

From the press release:

Written and recorded in part in Montmartre by Courteeners talismanic singer/songwriter Liam Fray last autumn, Concrete Love is the band’s most rounded and satisfying record to date

Let me know what you think of ‘Summer’ in the comments below…