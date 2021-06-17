Concerts are back, don’t forget your wallet!

Even if it has been dethroned by our smartphone as the object that follows us everywhere, the wallet remains an essential accessory. And you should not overlook its importance.

Like watches, pieces of jewelry or fashion accessories, wallets are one of those little everyday pleasures to which men are entitled. A wallet reveals a bit of who you are, a bit of what you believe in.

In a more practical way, a wallet is also essential to store your cards, your money (it is better to prevent coins from filling your trouser pockets out). And of course, you’ll put your concert tickets in there, since it is now possible to go out again and enjoy good music in your favourite venues.

Wallets are basics when it comes to organized men. But there are also critical accessories to stand out from the crowd. If like Mark Twain, you think that is time to pause and reflect when you find yourself on the side of a majority of people, you need to pay attention to the type of wallet you will bring with you to your next night out. With this goal in mind, you can count on a sure brand like Dixtinta. Its men wallets are handcrafted in Spain from the highest quality leathers and materials. Dixtinta products are designed to restore freedom of movement. They allow you to carry your vital stuff with a minimum of clutter.

Whether you are about to go to a concert or you simply want to listen to a band play in your local pub, you’d like to slip your wallet into your jeans pocket in two seconds. But in this case, how are you going to do if you have to struggle with a traditional, thick and boring wallet? It would be more judicious to opt for a model that goes off the beaten track. Take a look at Dixtinta’s line of small cork wallets, you will undoubtedly find what you are looking for for your next evening.