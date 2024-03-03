Competition: Suggest new music and win £25 iTunes voucher…

Do you know a great band or artist who you wish more people knew about? Maybe you’re in a great new band and think you deserve more coverage? If that’s the case, just let us know!
We’re always on the look-out for great new music to feature. And who better to recommend what we listen to than you guys!? All you have to do is follow the links below to either our Facebook, Twitter or Google+ pages and tell us about a brilliant new band or artist we may not have heard of yet.
As an added bonus, whoever suggest the best band/artist by the end of March will get a nice £25 iTunes voucher – just for recommending your favourite new music!
So what you waiting for – head over to our profiles below and help us find some great new music!
Suggest new music and win iTunes voucher | All-Noise | Voucher Deals(2012-03-03 - 6:37 pm)
[…] more here: Suggest new music and win iTunes voucher | All-Noise Related Posts:Win £50 worth of iTunes vouchers – Islington Gazette Whether you have an PC or […]
French Soul Party - new music | All-Noise(2012-03-11 - 8:21 pm)
[…] French Soul Party were suggested to us over on Facebook as part of our ‘New Music’ competition. Find out how to suggest new music and enter our competition by clicking this link: Suggest New Music and Win an iTunes Voucher. […]
Vigilance Committee - new music | All-Noise(2012-03-11 - 8:57 pm)
[…] Vigilance Committee are another great band recommended to us on Facebook as part of our New Music competition. If you want to share a great new band with us and be in with the chance of winning a £25 iTunes voucher, click this link to find out more: New Music competition. […]