Single review: Coldplay – ‘A Sky Full of Stars’

What happened to Coldplay? Though it’s difficult to criticise the band for trying something different, here on ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ they seem to have picked up the sheet music for a record that even Calvin Harris would reject.

It starts off well enough and has the moments of Coldplay’s brilliance but it’s lyrically short and the choruses sound like the most generic club tune ever.

It certainly has the feel of a sub-par remix, not the original of the song. Pardon a pun, but they’ve lost their ‘Magic’ on this one.

(4/10)

