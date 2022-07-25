Single Review: “Cold Water” by Major Lazer, Justin Bieber, and MO

Major Lazer has premiered his new song titled “Cold Water” featuring Justin Bieber and MO. This new song was one of the most anticipated songs of this year probably. Now that it’s here, we can listen to it and enjoy this new Major Lazer song. The song is available on iTunes, VEVO, and Spotify.

“Cold Water” will be the first single from Major Lazer’s upcoming album. Fortunately for fans, the song was leaked a few days before the official release. A lot of fans have already listened to this song but still the song has created a lot of buzz on the release date. In fact, it rocked straight to #1 on iTunes.

This song is a new kind of production at least for Justin Bieber. There are some Spanish and Latin music elements that give “Cold Water” a certain uptempo. Justin Bieber has played his part really well by delivering nearly perfect vocals. In his verses, he talks about being available to his girl whenever she needs him. He is even ready to jump straight into the ‘cold water’ to save his girl, if time asks for it.

MO is the vulnerable girl whom Justin Bieber is trying to protect. She sings her verses during the bridge.

The song has ‘smash hit’ written all over it. Everything about it seems perfect, from breezy uptempo to vulnerable vocals of MO. It’s time you listen to this song. Make sure you write your opinion in the comments after the stream.

Listen to “Cold Water” by Major Lazer, Justin Bieber, and MO