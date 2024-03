Regular readers may remember I featured up and coming singer Chloe Howl’s ‘Rumour EP’ in my latest new music roundup, and today she has released the next video from it.

Each of the EP’s four tracks is set to get a full promo video, and today is the turn of the very catchy ‘No Strings’. Here’s the video:

Next up in line for a video is ‘I Wish I Could Tell You’ – so watch this space.

Chloe Howl’s ‘Rumour EP’ is available to download for free now at her website.