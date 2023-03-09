Single review: Chloe Howl – ‘Rumour’

There was a fear from me that it would the case of diminishing returns after the excellent ‘No Strings’ was followed by the good, but not great ‘Paper Heart’, but the quality level is lifted in this multi-layered funky lyrically interesting number that takes its funky, gloopy start and speeds along with a toe-tapping poppy number, heading into a chorus that balances a slight sombre tone in the lyrics and delivery with a chirpy vibe.

The production effects and well observed lyrics, alongside some near rhyming moments, carry the tune and it proves to be quickly memorable. ‘Rumour’ might be short but what it lacks in length it makes up for in gusto and catchy playground-chant sections.

(7.5/10)

Buy: Rumour