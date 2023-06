With lyrics like ‘Fuck your no strings… I hope I have twins’ newcomer Chloe Howl marked herself out as a pop star with a difference when ‘No Strings’ was debuted on her recent Rumour EP.

Each of the tracks on the EP got a video, but now ‘No Strings’ has graduated to ‘official video’ status. Check it out below:

Here’s the original video for ‘No Strings’ if you’re interested.