Chloe Howl has released the final video from her debut Rumour EP today. The singer promised to release a video for each of the EP’s tracks, and over the past few weeks has put out promos for ‘Rumour’ and ‘No Strings’.

The final video is for the ballad ‘I Wish I Could Tell You’, which showcases another side to Howl’s talent. Check it out here:

Rumour EP is available to download for free from Chloe Howl’s official site: www.chloehowl.com