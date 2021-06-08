Celine : New Single “Flying On My Own” at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Last weekend, Celine Dion brought an end to her 16-year residency at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, performing her new banger “Flying On My Own”. The song certainly looks like a BIG HIT!

The song has a strict club/dance-pop tone to it, with great beats and has that unique high pitch filling notes from the Canadian Legend herself.

“My heart will go on” star has given us a lot of big hits through-out her long career, and this looks like a new one.

This song is a highlight of Celine upcoming LP ‘Courage’ (expected later this year), and seems like a part of her upcoming tour. The tour starts off from Quebec City (QC) on 18th of September and will rock through 50 stops before ending in Winnipeg MB on 27th of April next year. Have a look at the new banger below.

Listen To “Flying On My Own” by Celine Dion