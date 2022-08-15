Catch Kanye West’s Track ‘XTCY’ here: Download For free!

Are you doubtful about the immediate release of Kanye’s song “XTCY”? Yes, it is true! Kanye have released the song immediately giving his fans a pleasant surprise. He has released the remainder song of his album “Ye” instantly on midnight August 11th while he was working in the studio with DJ Clark. Before the release DJ Clark tweeted about it which said, “Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said “Clark, let that new ‘XTCY’ joint go!!””.

Social media, especially Twitter, is divided on this new song. Some think it’s the best they’ve heard while others haven’t appreciated Kanye’s approach in this track.

The song is produced by DJ Clark and it is released through WeTransfer which means a free download! It’s a great song so we don’t want to miss out on this. The rapper also premiered a music video for the song on YouTube. We have embedded it below so you can enjoy Kanye’s new song XTCY. Give it a try below and don’t forget to leave your comments about the song and the music video below.

Listen to Kanye West’s new song “XTCY”