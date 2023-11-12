Camilla Cabello’s “Havana” Has Got a Super New Remix

There is no disagreement and doubt in the fact that Camilla Cabello’s “Havana” has been an outstanding number featuring the most amazing rapper Young Thug. It’s not very long ago when an announcement was made about the Remix of that song coming out.

Now, this is one big and amazing reality. This is an amazing Spanish Remix and it features the famed Despacito singer Daddy Yankee. The song’s remix blesses us with Camilla’s soulful voice uttering some words in Spanish too.

The Song Is Definitely Going To Make It To The Top Charts

Havana’s remix is surely going to touch the top charts as it beautifully puts the voices of Camilla singing a verse in Spanish and Daddy Yankee, the Despacito superstar, rapping in the same language. There is only one verse by Camilla and other than that, there are a plenty of choruses which by the way are in English.

We have no doubt in making this statement that the Latin radios in the USA will love playing this and this will make this amazing number a hit from a new end all over again. Let’s wait and see if this Spanish version of Havana reaches the top 100 Billboards or not? However, the new version is making more record than the original one for sure.

