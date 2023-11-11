Camila Cabello Performs ‘Havana’ At Lost 40 Awards

One of the most famous pop tracks by the young American-Cuban artist Camila Cabello under the title of ‘Havana’ was released back on September 8th, 2017. The track also involves the featured vocals from the famed American rapper Young Thug.

The song was received all across the globe with much appreciation. “Havana” reached number one in Canada, Ireland, Scotland and the United Kingdoms. Other than that, it was on the top ten lists in a number of countries including Australia, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Switzerland. Havana was also at the number two on the US Billboard Hot 100. Here, it became Cabello’s highest ranking.

Live Performance of “Havana” At The Los 40 Music Awards

Camilla Cabello was recently in her favorite city Madrid on November 10th where she performed a soulful live segment of her strikingly hit pop song “Havana”. This amazingly awesome performance by Cabello won the hearts of all the audience.

She was also praised by her most favorite starts including Alejandro Sanz, Oscar-winning actress Penelope Cruz, and rock star Bono of U2. Besides, she won an award for the best artists too.



