Camila Cabello New Era – It Begins NOW!

The “Havana” hitmaker had a wonderful year. At the same time, it has been a very busy time for her with debut solo album and then recently with her collaborations. But it was about time that the ‘Senorita’ would begin a new journey – a new journey.

Camila Cabello is up to something, as identified by many Camilizers. The 22-year-old singer/songwriter teased new music and told her fans that she can’t really wait to start a new chapter. She recently announced that whatever she’s working on is something special and that she’s ready to show it off.

“It’s already the most special thing I’ve ever worked on and I am already peeing myself.”

This means a lot for Camila’s fans who already love everything she has released so far. Be it “Havana” or “Senorita” with Shawn Mendes or her other collaborations such as “Find you Again” for Mark Ronson. We are sure this new era will bring us even more and we will enjoy music like never before with this talented singer/songwriter.