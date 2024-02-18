Watch Camila Cabello Perform “Havana” on The Graham Norton Show

Camila has a new first name and it’s QUEEN. She is the new queen of live performances. What else could anyone say after watching her recent performances of “Havana” and “Never Be The Same”. Her latest performance of “Havana” is probably the best we have seen from the singer.

The Havana-hitmaker was on British TV she rendered a heartwarming performance of “Havana” on The Graham Norton Show. Although it’s somewhat surprising that she is still promoting “Havana”, we can’t ask her to ‘stop’ with the kind of performances she’s been delivering. On The Graham Norton Show, Camila also gave a quick interview before her performance. During this interview, she proclaimed her love for the British TV and promoting her UK tour. I’m sure everyone in the UK wants to get tickets now, considering they are not already sold.

It’s her best performance so far so you can’t miss it even if you have already seen a dozen of “Havana” performances. She looks so gorgeous that you can’t take your eyes off her. At the same time, the dancers are absolutely amazing. The choreography was crisp and well-rehearsed. Everything about this performance was amazing. Watch it below.

Watch “Havana” – Camila Cabello on The Graham Norton Show