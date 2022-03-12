Bonehead says Oasis split ‘good for music’





Former Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs has told The Daily Record that the bands split in 2009 will be ‘good for music’. The rythmn guitarist, who was with Oasis for the their first three albums said about the split:

“I was glad because Liam would go to the right, Noel would go to the left and the music industry needs both doing their own things. It’s going to be good for music.”

Bonehead went on to discuss Liam’s new band Beady Eye – who he saw live twice during their recent UK mini-tour:

“I saw them in Glasgow and Manchester and I think it’s the best I’ve heard Liam singing, ever. He’s totally on form. Beady Eye are just going to get bigger and better.”

After leaving Oasis in 1999, Bonehead has played in a number of bands – most recently The Vortex along with John Mackie.



