Not Blondie as I originally misread it as, this is definitely Ryan Ashley’s track, his sultry vocals floating over a Chromeo-esque electronic tune with strong funky undertones.

Though not quite up to the wordplay of Chromeo the mid-tempo meandering beat with the quickly catchy chorus proves to be a contender.

It might not have the spark of a big hitter but you’d be, er, foolish not to give this a listen.

(6.5/10)

Buy: Foolish (feat. Ryan Ashley)