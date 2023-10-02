Listen: Big Boi unveils new single ‘Mama Told Me’

Former OutKast rapper/producer Big Boi has enlisted the help of ex-Destiny’s Child singer and former X-Factor judge Kelly Rowland for the poppy ‘Mama Told Me’, the lead single from his upcoming second solo album Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumours.

Listen to ‘Mama Told Me’ below and let me know what you think in the comments at the bottom:



‘Mama Told Me’ initially surfaced online a few months ago with Little Dragon on co-vocalist duties. I presume Kelly Rowland was parachuted in to add a bit of pop star glamour and mass appeal, which is a shame as Little Dragon singer Yukimi Nagano seemed better suited to the song. Check out the original version below:

Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumours is due out on 13 November, and is the follow up to Big Boi’s warmly received debut solo album Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son Of Chico Dusty – which was released in 2010.



