Beady Eye Cover of Across The Universe…

Beady Eye have released a special cover version of The Beatles classic ‘Across The Universe’.

The band played their version of the song during the Japan Disaster Benefit concert last night, and all funds of the sale of the track will go to the British Red Cross Japan Tsunami Appeal.

The track is available to purchase for £0.99p from the Beady Eye website for a limited amount of time.

To go with the release of the single, Beady Eye guitarist Gem Archer has designed three commemorative posters that will be given to three lucky downloaders chosen at random.



