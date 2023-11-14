Bazzi Wanders in a Strange World in New, “Dreams” Music Video. Watch Now:

The American Singer and Songwriter, “Bazzi” shared his debut album, “Cosmic” few months ago on 12th of April, 2018. The album did great and produced good results. But Bazzi has decided not to stop and now he has come up with the Official Music video to the intro track,”Dreams” from the album.

I know you like the song, “Dreams” but let me tell you that this new accompanying music video is sweet as well. It was directed by Miggy and was premiered via YouTube.

The Video starts and sees Bazzi falling from the sky and singing the song. He falls into a jungle and finds a lady already living there. They share a little glimpse and then women walks away into a blue door and then Bazzi follows her and walks into the door.

Video continues, and Bazzi finds himself in the dollhouse of the girl. She wants to grab him but suddenly he returns back in to his normal size and finds himself in a street with that girl. Bazzi just goes to get the girl but unfortunately he again starts to fall from the sky. LOL!

Watch The Music Video To The Bazzi’s, “Dreams”:

The American Singer has planned a tour which starts at American Airlines Center on 27th of November. He will perform with Alessia Cara, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, Normani and with some others. Here you go with the link for more tour details.