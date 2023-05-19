Listen: BANKS – ‘Drowning’

BANKS just keeps getting better!
Less than a month after the LA-based songstress revealed her debut album plans and released the LP’s title track ‘Goddess’, she’s back with another storming track.
‘Drowning’ just got its first play on Zane Lowe’s Radio 1 show, and is now available to stream online.
Listen to the satisfyingly intense new single here:
It’s annoying that we have to wait until 9 September for BANKS to release her debut album (via Harvest Records), but as long as there’s a steady stream of tracks this good to keep our appetite whetted I’ll be happy.
Goddess tracklist:
01. Alibi
02. Goddess
03. Waiting Game
04. Brain
05. This Is What It Feels Like
06. You Should Know Where I’m Coming From
07. Stick
08. Fuck Em Only We Know
09. Drowning
10. Beggin For Thread
11. Change
12. Someone New
13. Warm Water
14. Under The Table