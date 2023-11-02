Astrid S Song Titled, “Emotion”. Stream Now:

The Norwegian Singer, Songwriter and Model, “Astrid Smeplass” who is known professionally by her stage name, “Astrid S” has delieverd a new song titled, “Emotion”. This is her first release after the song, “Think Before I Talk” and was co-wrtitten by her with, “Ali Payami” and “Jakob Jerlström”.

This new song will be a part of her forthcoming debut album which is not given any title yet but is supposed to be released early in 2019. So, we can expect that we will get the title and cover of the LP soon.

Astrid has already filmed the official music video to the song but she has not released it yet. Is she looking for the right time to share the video? I am expecting a banger!

The Norwegian singer’s music is influenced by POP and Tropical House. And of course this new song is more like her Genres. Look at the opening lyrics of the song, “Did you forget, that i have got a thing called emotion? You live and you let, Till you start to bleed.”

Listen To Astrid Smeplass’ New Song, “Emotion”:

One last, will she be whisteling in the upcoming music video too? I would love to see that part. LOL!