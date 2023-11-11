Alicia Keys Shares Her Unreleased Song “When You Were Gone”

The all-rounder gifted American singer, songwriter, record, producer, pianist, actress, and activist Alicia Keys has blessed us recently with her unheard and unreleased version of an amazing number “When You Were Gone”.

The song left everyone awestricken when Alicia Keys sang it for the world in order to celebrate the ten years anniversary of her third album As I Am. The song has a very emotional and romantic feel and can take the listener into an entirely separate world.

Keys’ Thoughts About The Song

Taking to her personal website, Keys revealed some interesting facts about “When You Were Gone”. She said:

“This is one of the very first songs I came back from Egypt and wrote, Maybe it was the second song, the first one had a whole Egyptian vibe, I’ll play that for you one day too. But this one really started to create the sound that ‘As I Am’ has. We were experimenting with a lot of keyboards and sounds and styles of recording, and we were all about breaking boundaries and writing things in new ways.”