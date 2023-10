It’s third album time for celebrated US noise-pop duo Sleigh Bells, and following the success of their second album Reign Of Terror in 2012 Bitter Rivals arrives next week as the pairs most anticipated album release yet.

Early singles ‘You Don’t Get Me Twice‘ and the title track have sounded more than promising, and now the whole album has been made available to stream ahead of its release next week (8 October).

