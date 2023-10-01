Album stream: Cage The Elephant – ‘Melophobia’

There was a period in the mid-to-late 00’s when Kentucky rockers Cage The Elephant looked like they were about to take over the world. ‘Ain’t No Rest For The Wicked’ seemed everywhere and their dedication to touring meant you didn’t have to go very far in UK city centre’s to see one of their posters.

It all went a bit quiet after that though, with second album Thank You, Happy Birthday failing to continue the hype bandwagon – it was a very good album, but it was loved more by critics than the general music-listening public.

After a bit of a break following five years of relentless touring and promotion, Cage are back with new album Melophobia (named after the fear of music!) which is released next week (8 October) on RCA Records. Before that, you can stream the album in full below:

Melophobia Tracklist:

01. Spiderhead

02. Come A Little Closer

03. Telescope

04. It’s Just Forever (featuring Alison Mosshart)

05. Take It Or Leave It

06. Halo

07. Black Widow

08. Hypocrite

09. Teeth

10. Cigarette Daydreams