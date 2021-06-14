Album Review: Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ Is A Wild Ride

Madonna isn’t going unnoticed in this century. Her album Madame X has already brought her to the attention. The album delivers some ‘safe’ music while the other parts are simply difficult to digest. You simply think what Madonna was thinking while she was preparing those tracks. It’s a bizarre album and maybe that’s something Madonna wanted to achieve with it.

Having read this much about the album, you could be mistaken thinking that the weirdness is a good thing – it’s not. Actually, safe tracks are better. Just listen to ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’ and you’ll know how her safe songs sound. On the other hand, listen to ‘American Life’ and you’ll know why the weird ones aren’t good ones.

Madonna has dipped into Latin with this album. She even enrolled Latin superstar Maluma for the lead track. Maybe it was something she wanted to do but not sure why wouldn’t she go for disco when she knows she can kill with it.

What do you think about this new album? What are your favorite tracks?