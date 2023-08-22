Adam Lambert Will Judge Contestants at X Factor Australia Next Season

Adam Lambert is going to be on your TV screen for the entire X Factor season. It’s going to be fun I bet.

Adam Lambert announced it on Twitter in a big way.

“Big news!!! I am going to be a judge on @thexfactor_au”. That’s how Adam announced it along with a link to the news published in dailytelegraph.com.au.

There will be three judges on the X Factor next season. One of these judges will be the famous US singer Adam Lambert. The US singer has been on tour throughout summer. Along with Adam, Iggy Azalea and Guy Sebastian will also be on the panel. It’s sure going to be exciting season this time.

Adam, while talking about being on the panel, said that he was feeling extremely excited to be included in the judges panel on X Factor. Adam has already been clear that he loves being in Australia. He has always enjoyed his tours and now judging singers from the region is going to be fun for him. All the judges are fun loving so it’s going to really crazy ride for both contestants and audiences.