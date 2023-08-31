“Where Is The Love” by The Black Eyed Peas and others – The band is back for charity!

Do you remember the 2003 hit single “Where Is The Love” by Black Eyed Peas? It was one of the landmark songs for the band and now they are using it to make a comeback. Yes, Fergie is a part of this gig. The band, along with a long list of stars, are doing this update for the song for charity.

The other stars who will be featuring in this updated version are DJ Khalid, Diddy, Justin Timberlake, Jamie Foxx, Jessie J, Jaden Smith, ASAP Rocky, Tori Kelly, and Nicole Scherzinger. These stars have come together to help raise the money for the victims of police brutality in Dallas.

More than anything, it means the reunion of The Black Eyed Peas.

The updated version of this single will come out today sometime. The famous R&B band will be reuniting after a hiatus of five years. The last time they came together, they gave us the hit single “Don’t Stop The Party”. Ever since then, the band hasn’t worked on a song together although some band members have been doing solo projects.