The Black Eyed Peas Teams Up With Esthero For a Music Video For, “4EVER”. Watch Now!

The American musical group, “The Black Eyed Peas” has joined forces with the Canadian singer and songwriter, “Esthero”. They have released a new music video for their song, “4EVER”.

The video was shot in Los Angeles and follows the American trio’s previously released music video for, “Vibrations Pt. 1 Pt. 2”.

The song, “4EVER” was co-written by William Adams with, “Jaime Gomez” and “Allan Pineda”. It is taken from The Black Eyed Peas’ seventh studio album called, “Masters Of The Sun Vol.1”.

The music video starts, and you will see the members of the trio appearing on the screen one by one. They will be boarding a truck. They will drive a car on the roads of Los Angeles and they will rap in style.

I gotta mention a few things here, the band’s Turntable, “Taboo” looked cute. I love each and every part of the video. It was a pretty entertaining watch, so catchy. And yes, they got a sweet ride there.

Watch music video to The Black Eyed Peas’ song, “4EVER”: