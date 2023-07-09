Eminem’s contribution for the ‘Southpaw’ movie soundtrack “Phenomenal” was wonderful and now there is even more good music coming your way from the legendary rapper. This new contribution to the movie’s soundtrack is titled “Kings Never Die” and it is now available for stream. Gwen Stefani has also contributed to this five-minute long track, which makes it Eminem’s first ever collaboration with the Australian singer.

“Kings Never Die” is an emotional and inspirational track. It reflects on the story of the movie and does the magic through Gwen Stefani’s powerful vocals. Eminem has contributed only three verses but the verses are super-long.

You will be able to watch the movie and purchase the soundtrack on July 24th. The soundtrack will also feature contributions from other artists including The Weekend, 50 Cent, Action Bronson and few others.

The track “Kings Never Die” is an uplifting track that sounds like a perfect OST for the movie. The movie “Southpaw’ tells us story of a boxer who struggles to reach the top but eventually makes it to the top. The tracks “kings Never Die” is also about going to the top and living forever. If you are a fan of boxing or inspirational movies, you are going to love everything about this soundtrack by Eminem.

“Kings Never Die” by Eminem ft. Gwen Stefani