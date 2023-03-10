The Atlanta-based rapper Future continues to keep us happy with his onslaught of music videos. His most recent music video is a visual for “Just Like Bruddas” which is produced by Zaytoven and directed by Rick Nyce. The track is taken from Future’s “Beast Mode” mixtape which was released back in January.

The music video gives us visuals of Future traveling on tour. He then goes to his studio and does some music. He moves on with his musical journey and the video continues us with him. The visual is roughly four minute long and includes various other artists who are shown performing. They include DJ Khaled, Meel Mill, DJ Drama and Fabolous along with others.

Music video for “Kust Like Bruddas” came at a time when Future had already released the single “F*K Up Some Commas” on iTunes. Looks like Future is planning to increase his followers and fans by continuing pushing music for as long as fans can take. But for now, all seems good as both the track “F*K Up Some Commas” and music video for “Just Like Bruddas” are taken happily by fans and music critics alike. If you haven’t seen the visuals for “Just Like Bruddas”, you can see them right below and enjoy the track.

Watch “Just Like Bruddas” by Future