“Ice Cream” by Meek Mill featuring Rick Ross

Meek Mill is planning his sophomore LP titled “Dreams Worth More Than Money”. Meek has been steadily releasing tracks from this upcoming LP ensuring that there is a momentum before the album comes out. So far he has released ‘B-Boy’, ‘Monster’ and now ‘Ice Cream’ which is a freestyle version of classic track by Taekwon.

Now Meek Mill has also released a music video for “Ice Cream” featuring his MMG partner Rick Ross. Rick also appears in video and stands right next to Meek Mill even though he doesn’t contribute any verse to the track. Still his camera time equals that of Meek. But anyway this should be forgivable by the critics and loved by the fans since it was only a quick video put together by Meek and XXL Magazine. A proper music video for “Ice Cream” will be released by MMG soon.

If you like this music video and the tracks Meek has previously released from his upcoming sophomore LP, you would want to grab his entire LP when it comes out. But there is no release date announced yet. But still you can enjoy Meek’s music when he will be on the road alongside Nicki Minaj during summer. The tour will cover 40 cities and will include Rae Sremmurd, Tinashe and Dej Loaf.

Watch “Ice Cream” by Meek Mill ft. Rick Ross