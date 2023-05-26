Music: “I Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weekend

The Weekend is enjoying top 3 position on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their contribution in Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack “Earned It”. Meanwhile, someone has got hands on a new track from The Weekend and leaked it on the internet. The track is titled “I Can’t Feel My Face” and it’s produced by Ali Payami, Peter Svensson, Savan Kotecha and Max Martin.

Although nothing is known for sure about this track, there are rumors that “I Can’t Feel My Face” is going to be the lead single from The Weekend’s upcoming sophomore LP, which is still untitled. This album will be a follow up to his 2013 album “Kiss Land”.

“I Can’t Feel My Face” is a funky track that will make you tap your toes and is clearly influenced by Michael Jackson’s music, which becomes evident the first time you listen to it. The track has everything that Toronto native needs for another massive radio hit, which we will see once the track is officially released and hits radio.

The audio for this track isn’t available any more. It was surfacing online earlier today but it has been removed on the request of copyright owner. We will try to find an audio somewhere and post as soon as we can.