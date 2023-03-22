Lil Wayne dropped trailer for his freestyle over hit track “CoCo” earlier this week. Now he has premiered the full visual that was welcomed by fans and critics alike. This freestyle track is included in Lil’s “Sorry 4 The Wait 2” mixtape. You can actually download and stream this mixtape now.

The reason “CoCo” stands out from rest of the tracks in his mixtape is the fact that Lil Wayne has made various references to the famous movie ‘Birdman’ which received many Oscar nominations, winning three. Lil Wayne talks about his own problems with Cash Money and references it to Birdman. He visualizes himself locked in a birdcage where he sees his past through flashbacks. This is how we come to know the problem Lil Wayne is facing.

Lil Wayne will be promoting his “Sorry 4 The Wait 2” mixtape in nightclubs while touring and performing in majority of them. His tour began with a performance in Kansas City. The other cities to follow up include Tampa, Orlando, Columbus, Cleveland, Memphis and others. He will be visiting these cities and performing in night clubs in the coming few weeks. You can watch music video for “CoCo” below.

Watch “CoCo” by Lil Wayne