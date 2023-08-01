Zhavia : Song ,”Deep Down” Listen To It Now!

The American Singer, Songwriter and the vocalist, “Carisa Zhavia Ward” who is known professionally by her stage name, “Zhavia”.

Zhavia has just released her debut single ,”Candlelight” just a few weeks ago. She have now come up with a new song, “Deep Down” Via The Columbia Records.

This new song “Deep Down” contains a message in it for you. The American singer wants to tell us not to lose hope. The main theme of the song is that you should love ourselves and get to know your will.

Although Zhavia is a new artist but I am sure she is going be a superstar. With the ability of producing songs like “Deep Down” she is going to rule the music.

I am just loving this new song by Zhavia. The lovely Melody of this song, and the soft vocals by her uttering lyrics like, “One step back gives me three steps forward it’s your mistakes bring you closer the sun will come up but will I, I, I?”

Music video to this lovely song is also released. The music video was shot in London. You will see the talented star, “Zhavia” enjoying in the streets of London, while she sings the song for you.

Watch the Music Video To Zhavia’s New Song, “Deep Down”