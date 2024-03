Yeah Yeah Yeah’s today released the promo video for ‘Sacrilege’ – the lead single from their upcoming new album Mosquito.

The video stars model and actress Lily Cole, whose promiscuity gets her caught up in an unsettling modern day witch-hunt. It’s a bit hard to explain as it jumps around all over the place, so you’re better off just watching it:

Mosquito is due out on 15 April.