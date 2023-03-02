Wild Beasts – ‘Wanderlust’

‘Wanderlust’ is possibly the most unique release I’ve reviewed this week thanks to its strong audible style. {rating}



It’s not a song I find particularly listenable as its too meandering and the vocals feel disparate compared to the music but its production shines and the overall feel stands out. Well worth a listen to hear something different and more interesting in a blander week of releases.

‘Wanderlust’ is taken from Wild Beasts new fourth album Present Tense, which is out now.

