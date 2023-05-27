Watch: “Without A Fight” by Brad Paisley and Demi Lovato – LIVE on TV

Brad Paisley and Demi Lovato have already released the audio for their latest country collaboration “Without A Fight”. Now they have delivered their first live TV performance. You can watch the TV performance below.

Watch First TV Performance of “Without A Fight” by Brad Paisley and Demi Lovato

The song was released on iTunes couple of weeks ago. Since then, fans have been really excited about this new collaboration. They wanted to see the duo perform the song live on TV. Now their wish is granted as both Brad Paisley and Demi Lovato came out on May 24 to perform the song live on TV.

This new single will be included in Brad Paisley’s upcoming studio album. This will be country legend’s eleventh studio album and it will be available for purchase later this year.

The performance was good. Brad appeared in his signature costume while Demi put on a sexy black dress. Both looked comfortable singing the song although country genre is something new for Demi. When watching her performance, it never looked like it was her first live TV performance of a country song. She was so comfortable that I doubted if she was made for country music and not for pop music. You will have to see the performance to believe it for yourself.

