Music: “Without A Fight” by Brad Paisley & Demi Lovato

I know none of you could expected this. Neither did I.

This new collaboration between Brad Paisley and Demi Lovato is a total surprise. The song titled “Without A Fight”, released on 13th May, gives pop diva Demi Lovato a chance to exercises her vocal limits in this country song. So you are not going to listen to Brad Paisley doing a pop cover or contributing in a pop song but this time a pop star is contributing in his country song. I know you are desperate to see how Demi sounds when she sings a country song. You will be able to listen to this song at the end of this review.

“Without A fight” is lead single from Brad’s upcoming eleventh studio album. This album is a follow up to his 2014 album “Moonshine in the Trunk”. The new album will be out in the stores later this year.

The song “Without A Fight” is about a couple that keeps fighting all the time but without ever feeling wrong about it. It discusses a domestic problem but throws light on how love takes its place between all these arguments and fights. It’s kind of an awkward theme to think about but that’s what works for Brad Paisley. The song is co-written by him so he definitely feels that way about couples fighting. Probably it’s time to listen to the song now. Click ‘PLAY’ below.

Listen to “Without A Fight” by Brad Paisley & Demi Lovato