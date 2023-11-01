Watch Tove Lo’s 31-minute long short film “Fairy Dust”

Tove Lo premiered thirty-one minutes long music video “Fairy Dust” on October 31st, 2016. This short film ought to win “Video of the Year” at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Tove Lo included five tracks from her third studio album “Lady Wood”: “Influence”, “Lady Wood”, “True Disaster”, “Cool Girl”, and “Vibes.” Also, she added her brand new song “What I Want For The Night (Bitches)” which is going to be a part of her forthcoming studio album.

The video is a mix of frustration, obsession, and sexual desires. It’s hard to wrap your head around as so much is happening in the whole video. After watching the video, I must say that she should pursue her career as an actress. She was damn good!

The video is categorized as “Not Suitable For Work” (NSFW) because of what happened in the end-credits. You will see Tave Lo masturbating while the song “What I Want For The Night (Bitches)” is playing in the background. She’s just wearing undies and loving herself so vigorously.

The end-credit scene is becoming the Internet sensation and everybody’s talking about it over the social networks. The video was removed from YouTube and It’s only available on VEVO.

Watch: “Fairy Dust” By Tove Lo