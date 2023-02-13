Watch The Music Video To Maisie Peters’ Song, “Stay Young”:

The British singer and songwriter, “Maisie Peter” has shared a new song titled, “Stay Young”. It is accompanied with a music video as well, which was directed by, “Erik Rojas”.

The track, “Stay Young” was co-written by Maisie Peters with Sam Roman. The song has one other special thing about it, RØMANS helped the British singer with this song and played guitar for it.

Stay Young is a follow up to Maisie’s debut EP, “Dressed Too Nice For a Jacket” which was released back in November.

Well, guys if I had to choose between the song and the music video, I would go for the song. I mean the music video is still lovely, Maisie looks stunning and all that, but I can just stream the audio track on repeat. You know what I mean.

I am in love what Maisie has delivered with her vocals in this new song. WOW!

Watch the music video to Maisie Peters’ new song, “Stay Young”:

Maisie talked to the media about the song and said, “I wrote (the song) last summer about growing up and being lonely in Willsden green chasing my dreams and missing my friends and wanting to make them proud lol hope you guys love it like I do.”