Back in October, the American rapper, “Cardi B” released her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy (deluxe edition)”.

She has picked just the right song titled, “Money” from the her debut album and has accompanied it with the official music video. Why Do I thin k that this is the right song? Well, the song has been streamed more than 63 million times on the Spotify till date.

The hit song, “Money” was co-written by, “Cardi B” with “J. White Did It”. Let me remind you, the song is about how Cardi loves her money and her success and all the luxuries that she likes in her life. Let’s proceed to the music video.

The music video directed by, “Jora Frantzis” seems really really expensive. In my humble opinion, this video is best of Cardi B so far in her career. The video has got a lot in it which simply can’t be defined.

You will see Cardi B rocking at a strip club, a bank and a museum. Super!!

Watch the music video to Cardi B’s, “Money”: