Suede’s new album Bloodsports has so far been the surprise package of 2013 – and new single ‘Hit Me’ nicely sums up the albums swelling, epic nature.

The Britpop legends today released the video for ‘Hit Me’, which shows a couple vandalising a museum. Not sure what the ‘message’ is – youth rebelling against the tyranny of the establishment? The devaluing of art and culture in society? A good excuse for some nice slo-mo shots? Probably a bit of all three…