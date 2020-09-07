Watch Nicole Scherzinger Perform “Victorious”

Nicole Scherzinger performed a new song at Special Olympics. This soaring anthem is titled ‘Victorious’ and it serves as the first taste of the new music to come from the 40-year old. 2019 seems to have started on high for the artist who is currently appearing on Fox’s The Blind Singer.

Written by Nicole and Jonas Myrin, the powerful track is produced by Futuristics. It’s a great song and it sounded perfect for the occasion as it delivered a great message – telling you that you’re a winner and a wonder and all you need to do is to start believing in yourself. The chorus is amazing. It’s soaring and the lines are just perfect.

Check out Nicole’s amazing performance below and don’t forget to keep an eye open for new music from her. We won’t miss it for sure.

Watch Nicole Scherzinger Perform At Special Olympics