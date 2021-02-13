Watch Music Video To Kelly Rownland’s, “Crown”:

The American singer-songwriter and the former Destiny’s child, “Kelendria Trene Rowland” who is known professionally under her stage name, “Kelly Rowland” has shared a new music video for her song titled, “Crown” directed by the Amerian video director, “Hannah Lux Davis”.

All thanks to the Dove Hair Products for this stunning music video. Yeah, the music video is basically a result of Kelly and Dove’s partnership.

The clip opens when different girls tell about their hair and how the Dove Hair Products helped them with their hair and then the song starts.

BOOM! Kelly looks absolutely stunning. You will see her accompanied with her friends, they will get ready in a salon, they will dance, and will have fun. This has really been an entertaining watch. So lovely!

Watch music video to Kelly Rowland’s, “Crown”:

Kelly talked to the media about the song and music video and said, “Growing up, I felt many of the pressures young girls face today when it comes to embracing their hair, but my mom would always tell me that your hair is your crowning glory and you should wear it proudly.”