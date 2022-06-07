Watch Music Video: “Solo” by Clean Bandit featuring Demi Lovato

Clean Bandit has premiered the official music video for her latest single “Solo”. It’s her collaboration with pop princess Demi Lovato. Clean Bandit also succeeded in enrolling the pop star for the music video, which is great. However, I’m somewhat disappointed with the music video. I feel that the project could have been taken a little further and we could have actually got a better video for this track, which is totally deserved.

The music video came out this Thursday morning on YouTube. Clean Bandit talks about self-love and ‘loving yourself’ in this track as the name ‘solo’ aptly suggests. The music video shows how a girl is tired of her boyfriend. She really doesn’t like how he treats her so she thinks of a plan to fix things. What’s her plan and how she would go about this issue is up to you to see in the music video. I don’t want to give you any spoilers because this will ruin the not-so-good music video. If I tell you the plot, I feel like then there is nothing more left in the video to watch.

The music video isn’t bold enough for me. Considering the lyrics and the song theme, I expected more from it. There is just one scene in the entire video where you see a girl loving herself. They didn’t touch on the theme of the song at all. It’s not the kind of revolutionary music video that we expect for such a banger. I’m disappointed and wish Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato will consider doing a second video where they take liberty to serve sexual liberation message. Watch this music video below.

Watch “Solo” Music Video by Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato