Watch Music Video: “PYNK” by Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae has joined hands with Grimes for her new single “PYNK”. Surprisingly, Janelle has also premiered the official music video for this new song. The music video talks about womanhood and that’s what Janelle celebrates in this track. This new song “PYNK” is a part of Janelle’s album “Dirty Computer”.

This collaboration isn’t the first one for Janelle and Grimes. In fact, both the artists combined earlier for “Venus Fly”. The earlier collaboration was fantastic and we hope this new one also succeeds to perform well for Janelle.

The new song “PYNK” celebrates self-love, womanhood, and sexuality. PYNK (pink) is the color that brings everything together. It’s a symbol of sexuality and self-love. She talks about the color pink throughout the song. While talking about her new song, she said “PYNK is where the future is…”. She went on to say “pink is behind all the doors” and that “pink like the tongue that goes down” and so on. Her vocals are perfect and she manages to lift the song as it progresses. The music video is also great. It brings in a crew of female dancers who perform some nicely choreographed moves. It’s a must-see.

Watch “PYNK” by Janelle Monae